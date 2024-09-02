Gal Gadot says heart 'broken into pieces' following news of murdered hostages

Israeli-born actress Gal Gadot took to Instagram on Sunday to express her grief at the news that six hostages were found murdered in Gaza, saying, "The heart is broken into pieces."

"They survived almost eleven months in captivity and then were murdered by Hamas," Gadot wrote, regarding the deaths of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Carmel Gat, Almog Sarusi, Alexander Lobanov, and Ori Danino at the hands of Hamas terrorists, just days before they were found by the IDF.

Gadot added that the hostages had become an "inseparable part of our hearts" and said her heart was broken.

"101 more hostages still there. #bringthemhomenow," she concluded.

She then posted a collage of pictures of the six dead hostages with a broken heart emoji. Gal Gadot's Instagram posts. September 1, 2024. (credit: Screenshot/Instagram)

The actress, the most followed Israeli on social media, previously experienced pushback for expressing solidarity with Israel. In May, Gadot congratulated Eden Golan, Israel's Eurovision entry, via FaceTime just before her performance.

Following this, Gadot's follower count appeared to decrease by 1 million.

Previous statements

In November, following one of the hostage swaps, Gadot reminded the world via Instragam that while 13 hostages were freed, more remained in captivity.

"Today is a beacon of light, of hope," Gadot wrote on Instagram at the time. "There are still over 200 hostages being held captive by Hamas. All of the remaining hostages must come home safely and quickly. We are all waiting for them, sending love and strength."