Slight majority of Jewish Israelis against giving up the Philadelphi corridor for hostages - Kan

A slight majority of Jewish Israelis are against giving up the Philadelphi corridor in order to secure a hostage deal, according to a poll by KAN on Monday.

The poll conducted by KAN on Sunday polled 578 Jewish-Israeli residents from across the country and found that a slight majority (49%) supported keeping control of the Philadelphi corridor instead of achieving a hostage deal (43%).

The pollster noted that results for the Arab-Israeli population were still being calculated and would be released later, although he said it was likely to be more in favor of a hostage deal as it had been previously. Tel Aviv protest for immediate hostage deal. 01 September 2024. (credit: FLASH90/CHAIM GOLDBERG)

The poll comes as intense debate and demonstration have flared across the country over whether to free the hostages or keep the Philadelphi corridor after six hostages' bodies were discovered in Rafah shortly after having been murdered.

The government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have been pushing to keep the corridor due to its strategic position in keeping illicit goods out of the Gaza Strip.

However, Netanyahu has been accused by several people and groups of intentionally sabotaging possible ceasefire/hostage deals by adding or changing previously agreed elements of the deal.

For or against the government?

The pollster told KAN that the poll clearly shows whether the public is with or against the government.

He said that despite its simplicity, the question reveals something monumental about support for or against the government because the question of whether to keep or surrender the Philadelphi corridor had become a symbol of support for the government.

The pollster also explained the importance of such a poll, saying that because of the public's political polarization, most people view the issue through a political lens.

"If you live in a Likud neighborhood, everyone is against handing over the corridor. If you live in a Yesh Atid neighborhood, everyone is against giving up a hostage deal. Everyone lives in their own bubble, but in the country, there is division. And this division is slightly in favor of keeping the Philadelphi corridor."