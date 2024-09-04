Blame Hamas, not Israel's government, Ron Dermer says - interview

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer directed the blame for the failure to reach a hostage deal at Hamas, stating that they have failed to accept any of the hostage deal proposals brought forward by Israel, the US, and other Arab mediators, according to an interview conducted on Wednesday on CNN.

When asked whether the Israeli government is "moving the goalposts" regarding the hostage deal, Dermer responded, "The government is doing all it can, returning 150 of the 250 hostages taken by Hamas, with 110 of them returned alive."

When pressed about the anger felt by the Israeli public over the execution of six Israeli hostages, Dermer said, "We should all be angry and outraged, but at Hamas, not the Israeli government. It was Hamas that killed the hostages, it was Hamas that invaded Israel and murdered twelve hundred people in cold blood."

"There is no deal to be made with Hamas simply because they have refused to accept any of the proposals presented to them by our mediating partners. They are to blame for the lack of a hostage deal." Israelis demonstrate for a hostage deal in Tel Aviv, September 1, 2024. (credit: NOEMI SZAKACS)

"Hamas are the ones to blame for this loss of life, and they, along with their partners Iran and Hezbollah, should be held accountable by the international community for their ongoing crimes."

Political interests clouding government judgment

Questioned about the political interests that may be clouding the government's judgment, Dermer iterated, "Everyone in the security cabinet, including myself, have the same dual objectives: Returning the hostages, and ending Hamas' military capabilities and ending its political rule over Gaza so it never poses a threat to Israel's security ever again.

During his current position, Dermer has continuously met with hostage families throughout the war and has extensively advocated for their plight to top US officials, while simultaneously helping to facilitate the hostage deal negotiations.

Ron Dermer had previously served as Israel's ambassador to the United States.