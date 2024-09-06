Hundreds of media personalities sign letter calling for a Gaza ceasefire

Hundreds of Hollywood artists and media personalities signed a call for action urging for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, according to a Thursday letter published by Artists4Ceasefire movement on their website.

The call for action, which was headlined “Ceasefire Now, Stop Weapons, Save Lives,” was led by Artists4Ceasefire in conjunction with Oxfam America, Action Aid USA, War Child UK, and Children in Conflict.

Addressing US President Joe Biden, the letter read, "We ask that, as President of the United States, you and the US Congress call for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost. More than 40,000 people have been killed over the last 11 months, and over 92,000 injured."

"We believe all life is sacred, no matter faith or ethnicity and we condemn the killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians," the letter continued.

As such, the signees called on the "administration, Congress, and all world leaders," to operate to achieve an immediate ceasefire, which would bring an "end to the bombing of Gaza, and the safe release of hostages."

The letter also urged for "humanitarian aid" to enter Gaza.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @artists4ceasefire

"We believe that the United States can play a vital diplomatic role in ending the suffering and we are adding our voices to those from the US Congress, UNICEF, Doctors Without Borders, The International Committee of The Red Cross, and so many others. Saving lives is a moral imperative," the signees affirmed.

Calling for a ban on arms export

In an Instagram post sharing the application, Artists4Ceasefire stated, "It is illegal to supply or use weapons to commit 'grave human rights violations,' including striking schools or hospitals, restricting humanitarian aid, and killing children."

“Our demand is simple — our elected leaders must enforce existing U.S. and international humanitarian laws that prohibit the use of military assistance to commit ‘grave human rights violations,’” actor Mark Ruffalo, who is one of the signees of the call for action, stated of the move, according to an exclusive Variety report. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

In addition, he addressed the recent UK decision to stop the export of 30 weapons licenses to Israel, stating, according to the magazine, “It’s a start, and more than the US, the biggest supplier of arms and weapons to Netanyahu and the state of Israel, has done.”

Variety also cited actor Mahershala Ali, a signee of the letter, as saying, "By sending an endless barrage of weapons, we are in fact facilitating death and destruction, while merely paying lip service to peace, security, and humanity for both people.”

According to the magazine, Jewish comedian Ilana Glazer labeled the US arms export to Israel as a break of "international law," which she said was conducive to "the global rise of antisemitism."

Among the signees of the call to action are Arianna Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Jon Stewart, Zayn Malik, Ben Affleck, Peter Gabriel, Drake, Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa.

As part of its campaign, the Artists4Ceasefire movement created the red pin, which depicted red hands and was worn by some artists at the 2024 Oscars.