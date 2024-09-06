Oketz Unit soldiers meet their four-legged companions

The November 2023 recruits of the elite Oketz Unit met with their four-legged companions this week, the military announced on Thursday.

After a ceremony at the dogs' cemetery, each soldier was led blindfolded to the kennel to receive the dog who would accompany him in combat.

Lieutenant G. said, "From today, you are not just combat soldiers; you are combat soldiers with dogs."

The Oketz preparation is divided into various phases. Lt. G. explained that in the beginning, the soldier comes into minimal contact with the dog, while training focuses on other aspects of combat.

Once the soldier has mastered the basics, such as orienteering and parachuting, the dog can be affixed to him.

The dogs undergo training in parallel to that of the soldiers.

"In the end, the main goal is to prepare them [the soldiers] intensively so they can become the best combat soldiers," G. noted.

'A connection that cannot be explained'

Accompanied by the dogs, the soldiers learn basic dog training and how to fight with the dogs by their side.

"The connection between the dog and the soldier is something that cannot be explained. When you are constantly with him, walk with him, and fight alongside him, he becomes the reason for which you wake up in the morning, and you wouldn't want to be with anyone else."

Soldiers of the unit operate in the Gaza Strip along with their dogs to enter Hamas tunnels, combat terrorists and locate explosive booby traps.

As of mid-July, 29 dogs had been killed throughout the Israel-Hamas war.

Seth J. Frantzman contributed to this article.