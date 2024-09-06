IDF destroys explosives lab hidden under mosque in Jenin counterterrorism operation

The military, Shin Bet, and Border Police forces have eliminated and apprehended numerous terrorists, dismantled booby traps, and conducted aerial strikes in Jenin, the IDF reported Friday morning.

Terrorist Wassem Hazem, Hamas' terror organization head in Jenin, was killed after directing explosive and shooting attacks in the area, as well as numerous terror attacks in the West Bank.

Over the last week and a half, this joint operation has led to the elimination of 14 terrorists, the detainment of over 30 suspects, and approximately 30 explosives planted under roadways were dismantled. IDF troops conduct counterterrorism operations in Jenin, September 6, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Terror infrastructure was destroyed

Several sites for terrorist infrastructure were destroyed, including a weaponry storehouse and a lab used for manufacturing explosives located under a mosque.

IDF troops also confiscated a large amount of weapons.

The IDF plans to continue their counterterrorism operation in Jenin, the military said.