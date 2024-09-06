Yoga tribute held in Tel Aviv in honor of ‘guardian angel’ Carmel Gat, murdered by Hamas

For months, the family of Carmel Gat, along with other hostage families, have gathered every Friday in Hostages Square to offer yoga lessons to the public in her honor, the Hostage Families Forum announced on Friday.

Those involved in the project said that they hoped it would continue until Gat returned to Israel from Hamas captivity in Gaza and taught a session herself.

On Saturday, the IDF announced that the bodies of six hostages had been discovered in a Hamas tunnel under Rafah. On Sunday, it was announced that Gat’s body had been among those murdered by the terror organization.

Gat was found alongside Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Almog Sarusi, Alexander Lobanov, and Ori Danino.

Why was yoga used to honor Carmel Gat?

Gat, a 40-year-old Master's student studying occupational therapy, was known for her love of yoga. In June, an international Yoga Day was implemented in honor of Gat. Yoga session held in Tel Aviv to honor Carmel Gat. (credit: LIOR SEGEV)

After their return to Israel, released hostages who were held with Carmel Gat revealed that during their captivity, Gat taught them yoga and meditation to help them endure the ordeal.

Many described her as their “guardian angel.”

Gat has now been buried in Be’eri, where she was abducted 11 months ago from her parents' house on the Kibbutz.