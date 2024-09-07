IDF to change its combat tactics in Gaza tunnels to prevent murder of hostages

The IDF will change its combat tactics in the Gaza tunnels following the murder of the six hostages, KAN News reported Friday, citing military sources.

The IDF has become more concerned that as troops enter and operate within the tunnels, any hostages held within will be killed.

The IDF will assume that in any area where the IDF has not yet operated, there are hostages. “The murder of the hostages is a direct operational message from Hamas – 'stop operating underground,’” military officials told KAN.

KAN reported that according to the military sources, fighting has become more difficult and complex due to the message that was sent with the murder of the hostages that, if the IDF continues to operate underground, more hostages will be killed. “The IDF will continue to reach the hostages without endangering them,” the military source said.

After the rescue operation of Noa Argamani (25), Almog Meir (21), Andrey Kozlov (27), and Shlomi Ziv (40) in Operation Arnon, Hamas spokesperson Abu Ubaida said that Hamas ordered its hostage guards to kill the hostages as soon as they received reports that the IDF was getting close to them. Andrey Kozlov, a released hostage is escorted, after the military said that Israeli forces have rescued four hostages alive from the central Gaza Strip on Saturday, in Ramat Gan, Israel June 8, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MARKO DJURICA)

IDF investigation of the murder of the six hostages

An initial IDF investigation revealed that the lookouts stationed outside the tunnel spotted IDF soldiers approaching them, which most likely prompted them to kill the hostages and leave the scene.

The IDF retrieved the bodies of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Carmel Gat, Almog Sarusi, Alexander Lobanov, and Ori Danino on Sunday, later revealing that the bodies sustained gunshot wounds.

The IDF found signs that Hamas lookouts had been monitoring IDF soldiers after locating the bodies. The IDF attempted to make sure to avoid locations where there was intelligence about living hostages, which is information constantly provided to soldiers as they operate in Gaza.