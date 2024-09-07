‘Terrorist eliminated': IDF documents close-quarters elimination of terrorists in southern Gaza

The military reported that it had succeeded in killing dozens of terrorists and raiding terrorist infrastructure in the area in a Saturday evening operational update on IDF activities in Tel Al-Sultan, a city in Gaza’s Rafah Governate.

The IDF’s activities come as part of ongoing “precise, intelligence-based targeted operations” in southern Gaza, the military added.

Radio communications from the encounter with terrorists in southern Gaza. September 7, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

In one of the 932nd Battalion’s raids on terror infrastructure in the Tel Al-Sultan area, a terrorist reportedly threw a grenade at the Israeli forces, who responded with fire.

A close-quarters encounter

The terrorists present were killed in the ensuing close-quarters encounter, the military said.

“The platoon took over a location that from the ground floor a grenade was thrown from one of the rooms towards the troops,” recounted 1st Lieutenant Y, a platoon commander in the 932nd Battalion. “The platoon took cover, and we started returning fire. We threw three grenades toward the terrorists and started engaging in close-quarters combat. We eliminated the terrorists, and on them, we found two AK-47s, three grenades, a gun, and a bag containing intelligence documents.”

1st Lieutenent Y, a platoon commander in the 932nd Battalion recounts an encounter with terrorists in southern Gaza, September 7, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

In an audio recording published by the military of the IDF’s encounter with the terrorists, a soldier is heard reporting what was occurring over the radio.

In response to a question regarding the status of a terrorist that had been engaged by the forces at the scene, the soldier responded, “Terrorist eliminated.”