Israel-Hamas War breakdown: 17,000 terrorists killed as Israel weathers terror and rockets - INSS

Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, 1,664 Israelis have been killed, of which 706 were soldiers, 17,809 were wounded, some 143,000 people have been evacuated from their homes, and some 20,000 projectiles have been fired at Israeli territory, according to a recent INSS report.

Currently, 101 hostages are being detained in Hamas captivity.

Since the beginning of the war, alerts have sounded in 935 communities, forcing Israelis to run to safe areas around 15,000 times.

In October alone, 7,721 sirens were activated. The numbers dropped in November to 1,303 and in December to 1,277. Since then, fewer than a thousand sirens have sounded, apart from April when more than a thousand sirens were triggered amid Iran's April attack.

Data from the Gaza Strip, the north and West Bank

Since the outset of the war, some 17,000 Hamas terrorists have been eliminated in Gaza, with the IDF striking approximately 38,000 Hamas military targets throughout Gaza. According to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry, which does not draw distinctions between the deaths of civilians and combatants, some 41,000 Palestinians have been killed, and almost 95,000 have been wounded since October 7.

On the northern front, 50 Israelis have been killed, of which 24 were soldiers.

Some 7,600 projectiles have been fired to date at Israeli territory from both Syria and Lebanon.

Over 68,000 Israelis have been evacuated from 43 northern communities, and according to the report, some 100,000 people have been evacuated from their homes in Lebanon.

The report also detailed the occurrences in the West Bank. According to the INSS, since the onset of the war, 4,973 terror attacks have occurred in the West Bank, killing 38 Israelis, 12 of whom were soldiers and three were police officers.

In addition, 285 Israelis were wounded in these terror attacks.

Nearly 700 Palestinians have been killed throughout the West Bank since the beginning of the war, according to the report, citing the Palestinian health ministry.

Some 4,400 Palestinians were arrested, among whom 1,850 were Hamas terrorists, representing a 114% increase in the number of Palestinian prisoners imprisoned in Israeli jails compared with the numbers in July of 2022.

Also, in the West Bank, since the beginning of the war, there have been 1,407 incidents of violence between Palestinians and settlers, with the largest number of such incidents, 300, occurring in October of last year.

Regarding protests worldwide on the war, the report showed that an average of 2,090 anti-Israel protests occur globally every month in comparison to 65 pro-Israel demonstrations.

Yemen saw the most anti-Israel protests, with 5,500 demonstrations. The US came in second, with 3,500 protests, followed by Morocco, Turkey and Iran.

The most pro-Israel protests, 317, have occurred in the US, followed by France with 108, Germany, Canada, and Australia.