Mark Ruffalo uses Hersh Goldberg-Polin's execution by Hamas to criticize US support of Israel

Actor and activist Mark Ruffalo recently sparked controversy with a tweet sent out on Saturday linking the killing of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a young American-Israeli executed by Hamas, to what he perceives as the United States' failed policies in the region.

Ruffalo criticized the Biden administration, suggesting that its approach to Gaza, US military aid, and Israeli settlements has exacerbated the conflict and led to unnecessary loss of life, including that of Goldberg-Polin.

Ruffalo specifically pointed to the US government's continued support for Israel, which he argues has fueled violence and hindered efforts toward a ceasefire. He highlighted the Biden administration’s reluctance to use its leverage to enforce American laws regarding military aid and its failure to uphold certain "redlines" in the face of growing global calls for peace. According to Ruffalo's tweet, had the US taken a firmer stance, deaths like Goldberg-Polin’s could have been avoided.

Fans display banners for Hersh Goldberg-Polin at the Israeli Premier League match between Hapoel Hadera and Hapoel Jerusalem at Teddy Stadium, Aug. 31, 2024, in Jerusalem. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)

In his tweet, Ruffalo also referenced Aysenur Egan Eygi, a young Turkish-American protester killed during a demonstration against Israeli settlements. He claimed that her death, like Goldberg-Polin’s, is symptomatic of a broader failure to address the root causes of the conflict. He emphasized that the US must acknowledge its role in the crisis and work toward a more balanced approach, particularly concerning Israeli West Bank settlements.

American citizen safety

Ruffalo's comments further criticized Secretary of State Antony Blinken, stating that his remarks following Goldberg-Polin’s death did not adequately address the broader issue of American citizens’ safety in the region. Ruffalo called for the US government to take stronger actions to protect its citizens, regardless of the complex circumstances in Israel and Gaza.

Neither Hersh Goldberg-Polin nor Aysenur Egan Eygi would be dead today it weren’t the USA’s failed policies concerning the continued siege on Gaza, Netanyahu, and the IDF’s intransigence. If Biden had remained steadfast to American Law, his own policies concerning military aid,… https://t.co/jAq32GFaKH — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 6, 2024

The tweet ignited a debate, with some supporting Ruffalo’s position and others condemning his use of Goldberg-Polin’s murder to make a political point. Ruffalo’s activism has often centered on the Israel-Palestine conflict, and his latest statement suggests that the execution of kidnapped hostages is the US's fault and not the terrorist organization that pulled the trigger.