Lieu: Hamas is a homicidal, genocidal terrorist organization that Israel must dismantle

California Congressman Ted Lieu expressed his unwavering support for Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas, calling the group a “homicidal, genocidal terrorist organization.”

Lieu emphasized that Israel should continue its efforts to dismantle Hamas for as long as necessary, citing the importance of the US supplemental security package for Israel.

During the event, organized by The Consulate General of Israel to the Pacific Southwest, on Sunday, Lieu shared his personal experience of lobbying for a video that depicted Hamas’ atrocities to be shown to Congress. “After I watched that video, I texted a friend of mine, a Jewish American leader, and I said, ‘Never again,’” Lieu added. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) speaks during a news conference with House Democratic leadership at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 10, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/SARAH SILBIGER)

The Consulate General of Israel to the Pacific Southwest hosted a significant event in Los Angeles on Sunday, honoring Israeli independence and civic heroism. Held at the Fairmont Century Plaza, the event brought together over 500 attendees who stood in solidarity with the State of Israel. Key figures, including Consul General Israel Bachar, Tal Ramon, son of Israel’s first astronaut Ilan Ramon, and Eli Wininger, a former IDF soldier from Los Angeles, who recounted his service in Gaza.

Garcia supports IDF operations

Similarly, US Representative Mike Garcia, who represents California’s 27th district, stated his confidence in the IDF’s operations, noting that Israel is conducting operations in Gaza with minimal civilian casualties. Garcia further stressed that Hamas and Iran are responsible for the suffering in the region, stating, “All roads lead to the terrorist regime called the government of Iran.”

California Congressman Ted Lieu and US Representative Mike Garcia, September 9, 2024. (CREDIT: courtesy of the Israeli Consulate to the Pacific Southwest)

Bachar reiterated this message during a community event in Los Angeles on Sunday. Speaking on Zionism and the dangers posed by the Iranian regime, Bachar called for the release of 101 hostages currently held by Hamas, quoting Joseph: “I’m looking after my brothers.”

The event, which also featured speeches by Israeli and American participants, concluded with over 500 attendees joining in a rendition of Am Yisrael Chai, waving Israeli flags in a powerful display of solidarity.