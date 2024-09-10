Tom Cotton: 'Biden’s push for two-state solution amid war with Hamas is unacceptable'

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton strongly criticized President Joe Biden’s approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, particularly his insistence on advancing a two-state solution while Israel remains engaged in war with Hamas.

Cotton made these remarks on Monday, during an interview with Walter Russell Mead, a distinguished fellow at the Hudson Institute and columnist for The Wall Street Journal, at the MEAD Summit in Washington DC.

"It doesn’t help that President Biden continues to push a rigid timeline for a two-state solution while Israel is at war with Hamas, which controls most of the territory that would form one of those states. This is a situation Israel cannot accept," Cotton said, addressing the broader geopolitical implications of the conflict.

US President Joe Biden looks on during his visit at the Chavis Community Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, US, March 26, 2024.

Cotton further emphasized the importance of Saudi Arabia in countering Iran’s influence in the region, calling it a key partner in the regional alliance. "Expanding the Abraham Accords and securing a normalization agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel would greatly benefit the United States.

'Other side slaughter babies'

Israel has been a cornerstone of Middle Eastern security for decades, and Saudi Arabia has been a partner since World War II. Saudi Arabia is crucial to building a regional alliance against Iran."

On the brutality of Hamas, Cotton declared: "One side is trying to defend itself and live in peace, while the other side slaughters babies, rapes women, and murders."

The MEAD Summit, held for the first time in Washington DC this year, is a global, apolitical event designed to foster strategic dialogue between the Middle East and the United States.

Led by Tom Nides, David Friedman, Dennis Ross, and Elliott Abrams, the conference features in-depth discussions on evolving regional dynamics. Senior leaders from the US, Israel, and moderate Arab states, along with experts in fields like security, economics, and diplomacy, are participating.