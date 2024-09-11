Warrant Officer (Res.) Daniel Alloush killed in helicopter crash in Gaza

Warrant Officer (Res.) Daniel Alloush was one of the soldiers killed in a helicopter crash in Rafah, Gaza, the IDF reported on Wednesday.

Daniel Alloush, aged 37, from Tel Aviv, leaves behind his wife, Kim Rekhess, and their two young children, Tommy Leo (5) and Nico Michael (1).

Knesset member Merav Ben-Ari (Yesh Atid) wrote about Daniel: "Alloush, our dear and beloved Alosh. My student, and later my friend and neighbor. Kimi's husband, and Nico and Tommy's father. You weren’t just the salt of the earth— you always had a smile and light in your eyes. A perfect father and spouse. I see your name and picture but still can’t believe it."

The scene of the helicopter crash in Rafah. (credit: Via Maariv)

Condolences pour in

Daniel's friend, Hadar Segal, shared on Facebook: "Daniel, a classmate from Alliance High School in Ramat Aviv, was an amazing person and a true hero. He had a captivating smile and was loved by everyone. My heart breaks from his loss in the helicopter crash in Rafah. I will remember him forever."

Another friend added: "It has now been made public that this angel in the form of a man, Daniel Alloush, fell in the helicopter crash last night. Even in your final moments, all you did was help others. We are shattered, dear brother, and we will love you until our last day."