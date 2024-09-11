'Family man' Tom Ish-Shalom killed in helicopter crash in Gaza

Multiple individuals familiar with fallen Warrant Officer Tom Ish-Shalom described him as a "family man" - adding that he would be remembered not only by his wife and three children but those whom lived by, volunteered and served with him.

Ish-Shalom, whowas killed in a helicopter crash in Rafah, Gaza, was the devoted husband of Carmit and father to Yotam, 13, and twins Mia and Gaya, 11.

The 28-year-old from Moshav Nes Harim was born in Hanita, a kibbutz in northern Israel. Ish-Shalom lived in Ein Gedi in southern Israel for several years before settling in Nes Harim, near Jerusalem.

National Unity MK Chili Tropper spoke of his personal relationship with Ish-Shalom, stating "He is a neighbor and a friend from the moshav. Carmit's husband and the father of Yotam, Gaya, and Mia. A loving and beloved family man. Tom was a quiet, modest person who loved the sea, traveled around the country, and always volunteered. He had also volunteered to return to the operational reserves in Unit 669. It's hard to imagine that he won’t be seen on the streets of the moshav or at prayers in the synagogue."

"Tom, Daniel, and their teammates are the heroes of this war. Their faces are always covered, their identities hidden. In the shadows, they fought until they fell. Only after their passing were their faces revealed to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to dear Carmit and the whole family. Condolences also to the Alloush family. May their memory be blessed." The scene of the helicopter crash in Rafah. (credit: Via Maariv)

In Moshav Nes Harim, it was noted, "Tom and Carmit chose to live here. Living in a mixed, religious-secular community was important to them as a message of connection and unity. He was a true friend, always ready to lend a hand and help, give, and contribute—all with a smile, kindness, and liveliness. Tom loved the sea, diving, sailing, and kayaking, and enjoyed traveling around Israel."

Remembered as a hero

Kibbutz Hanita also paid tribute to the fallen soldier, issuing a statement which read "Tom's father, Shai, was a patrol fighter in the Defense Forces and passed away exactly a year ago. Tom himself served in Hanita's emergency standby squads at the beginning of the war. May his memory be a blessing."

Elad Dayan, a team member, eulogized, "We are now on our way to Tom's funeral and then to Alloush's, which will be held tomorrow. Four years ago, our team left operational activity and moved to formations and training; we had finished with this part of our lives. Shortly after the war started, we were contacted by the unit and asked if we could return. Alloush and Tom volunteered. About 15 of us came back. Both of them came with a huge desire to help. Tom is self-employed and works in real estate, but put his life on hold. Alloush grew up with me in Tel Aviv. A devastatingly handsome man with the best heart I know. Everything you ask of him, at any hour and any time, he will be there. He was a rare individual."