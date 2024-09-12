Reporter's Notebook: Israel’s coastal region under eleven months of war

The Mateh Asher Regional Council encompasses thirty-two Israeli communities near the coast and has been under Hezbollah rocket fire for almost a year.

The rolling hills along the coast of northern Israel are a mix of normalcy and wartime strictures. This is an area where the mountains and hills of the Galilee spill out to the Mediterranean Sea. From the top of the hills, one can see all the way to Rosh HaNikra on the border with Lebanon and down to Mount Carmel and Haifa. Haifa bay is visible, and a long arc spreads from Haifa to Acre.

Along this coastline the Mateh Asher Regional Council takes in almost fifty kilometers from the Lebanese border to areas near the Kriyot on the coast near Haifa. This council oversees thirty-two communities, most of them Jewish, that area in the rural and suburban areas outside of the cities. However, the council is under the same threat as the areas that it adjoins, such as Nahariya, or the Druze and Arab villages that are just to the east of here on the line of hills that form a kind of rampart overlooking the plains near Acre.

On September 12, this area came under attack by barrages of Hezbollah rockets. Some of the rockets fell among trees and hills between Yaara and Matsuva, two small communities that are around a mile from the Lebanese border.

When the rockets fell, the Director of Security and Emergency Services, Ishai Efroni, spoke in a room dedicated to securing this area in the regional council building. The building has become essential during this conflict because it is here that Efroni can help coordinate efforts when rockets fall or there are other threats.

This is a microcosm of the challenges facing northern Israel and all the communities within twenty miles of the border. While Israel evacuated some communities when the war began, there are cities and communities that were not evacuated. Hezbollah has increased its rocket fire in recent weeks, and it has increased the areas it is targeting. That means that rockets fall in areas that are not evacuated. It means that drones threaten this area. A drone recently flamed into a large apartment tower in Nahariya, for instance. Everyone here has stories about the rockets, missiles and drone threats they have faced.

Fire near Yaara in the northern Galilee started by a Hezbollah rocket on September 12, 2024. (SETH FRANTZMAN)

Efroni detailed the scale of the challenges his regional council faces. There are eight communities within the council area that were evacuated in October 2023. There are 34,000 civilians in total in the council. “We have 21 schools and 100 kindergartens, and we evacuated eight to ten thousand people from near the border. We created new schools for the evacuates,” he said. Some 1,000 students were evacuated. This is just some of the 60,000 Israelis who remain evacuated in the north and some 14,000 students who started this school year away from home. They are now facing a second year in this situation.

The complexities of running a council in the North

The issues facing this council are multi-layered. Families fear for their children who attend school in areas where rockets are fired. Even though schools have protected areas, people still will run to pick kids up early if there are attacks. And there are attacks almost every few days in this area. Many areas lack enough protection. Even in areas where there are some protected rooms in houses or protected Migunit shelters, there aren’t enough for the needs of the area.

For instance, there are areas on the border that lack sufficient bomb shelters. Efroni detailed the challenges that homeowners and individuals face when they want to add a safe room or purchase one off-the-shelf to put near their house. He estimates that these safe rooms cost around 100,000 NIS, but they can be more expensive or cheaper depending on how they are constructed and where they have to be placed. This is because if you are in a hilly area, you’d need to flatten an area to put them. It seems that businesses have mushroomed in this sector to provide safe rooms and other types of security gear and equipment to fill the gaps that are needed. Israel has invested in this but also foreign donations have been key to helping communities.

The threats facing this area are clear. When I was speaking to Efroni, there were rockets fired from Lebanon, and sirens sounded in a dozen communities. The sirens send people to shelters, and then it’s important to coordinate to see where the rockets fell, if anyone is injured and to put out any fires that may have occurred. Within ten minutes or so small plumes of smoke appeared near Yaara and Avdon, and it was clear the rocket fire had caused fires in the forest. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

There is both a sense of urgency here but also a sense that the machinery of securing this area has now become a well-oiled machine with dedicated professionals who know their place. This is what eleven months of war has done here. It’s important not to put people in a panic, Efroni said. Other small detailed matter also. It’s important that civilians don’t feel like they are in a war zone. In Hurfeish, a Druze town in the Galilee that I visited later in the day, the new concrete Migunit that has been put on the main streets is painted in the colors of fields and clouds. One has an Israeli and Druze flag on it. The protected shelters that were put in these areas earlier in the war are usually all white. They sometimes have a name on them for which organization put them here. Some of them come from the IDF’s Home Front Command, for instance. There are many organizations involved in supporting communities and these kinds of temporary solutions.

Efroni said his regional council needs more than 200 additional Migunit or concrete shelters. They also need another 500 safe rooms for communities very close to the border and another 500 or more for communities further from Lebanon. These represent the current areas of conflict: the “conflict zone,” which is around 7 kilometers from the border, and the evacuated area, which is 3.5 kilometers from the border.

And not all the people who were supposed to evacuate have left. Some have returned. Some families have even returned. The beduin Arab village of Arab al-Aramshe, which is on the border, also did not evacuate. The 1,700 people in the village cling to their land. Many Jewish communities did evacuate, but security teams remain. These are made of IDF reservists from the communities.

Efroni hopes that he will get more safe rooms and shelters in the coming months. So far, he said he is getting a few shelters a month. They come in bits and they are used to secure schools. In addition, the region is focused on little things, like making sure communities are able to pick the weeds and clean up the areas that made them feel abandoned. The goal is to make things seem normal and not forlorn.

The goal eventually will be to bring people back to their communities. The fear of a Hezbollah invasion, as was the case back in October 2023, has now passed. Today, it is the rocket, drone, and missile threat. However, people want to see Hezbollah removed from the border. They don’t want the situation as existed before October 7 where Hezbollah sat on the border openly and would arrogantly walk back and forth looking into Israeli communities. What’s required now is a long-term plan for this area and a solution that brings people back. Efroni speaks passionately about this area as he juggles calls from various first responders and others. He knows the challenges here intimately, having served in the Second Lebanon War and living in one of the evacuated communities. His spotlight on this regional council and its challenges are part of the larger story of northern Israel under the cloud of Hezbollah’s threats.