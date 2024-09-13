Sgt. Geri Gideon Hanghal killed in Wednesday ramming attack buried on Mt. Herzl

Sgt. Geri Gideon Hanghal, 24, was buried on Thursday in a ceremony on Mount Herzl after he was killed in a ramming attack while he was on guard duty near Beit El on Wednesday.

Hanghal made aliyah from India four years ago with his father, Yitzhak, his mother, Dina, and his two sisters. Another brother and sister are still waiting to make aliyah in India.

Hanghal studied Hebrew and Torah for about six months at a Yeshiva in Nof HaGalil.

Hanghal loved to help his family and friends, was always happy, and made everyone around him happy. His life's dream was to immigrate to Israel and enlist in the IDF.

As soon as he learned Hebrew, he reported to the recruiting office to enlist and serve in the IDF. Bnei Menashe community members demonstrating their support for Israel and demanding the release of the hostages. (credit: COURTESY OF SHAVEI ISRAEL)

'Saw combat service as a mission'

Hanghal and his family are part of the Bnei Menashe community, which claims to be part of the ten tribes exiled before the Second Temple's destruction.

The remnants of their community reconnected with wider Jewish communities in the last 30 years, and they began to immigrate to Israel out of a huge desire to return and connect with the people of Israel.

The mayor of Nof HaGilil, Ronen Plot, expressed his condolences: "The city of Nof HaGilil mourns the death of Sgt. Geri Gideon Hanghal. Gideon is a member of the Bnei Menashe community in our city, a community that is very dear to my heart and a community of good, humble people and patriots. Like his friends in the community, Gideon also saw combat service as a mission."