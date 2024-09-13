Sinwar thanks Hezbollah for support in letter reportedly sent to Nasrallah

A letter that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar allegedly sent to Hezbollah's secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah, in which Sinwar expressed his gratitude to the terror group, was published on Hezbollah's official Telegram on Friday morning.

In the letter, Sinwar expressed his gratitude for Nasrallah's condolences following the assassination of former Hamas political head Ismail Haniyeh.

Haniyeh was killed in a blast in Tehran in July, in what some claim was an assassination by Israel, however Israel has never officially confirmed this.

Sinwar has not appeared in public since the October 7 attacks and is widely thought to be running the war from tunnels beneath Gaza. This letter is the second he has allegedly sent this week, after Hamas said on Tuesday that Sinwar had sent one congratulating Algerian President Abdulmadjid Tebboune on his reelection.

Sinwar's letter to Nasrallah

"Honorable Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary-General of Hezbollah in Lebanon, peace and blessings," the letter begins.

"We, in the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, have received your letter with great respect and appreciation, which included blessings and condolences for the fall of our martyrs, including your comrade in the struggle and resistance, the martyred leader Ismail Haniyeh 'Abu Abed,' head of the political bureau of the movement, and his companion, the martyr Wasim Abu Shaban 'Abu Anas.'"

"We sincerely thank you for your noble solidarity, as reflected in your actions to help the axis of resistance, and your support and involvement in the [Palestinian] struggle. We pray that God blesses your efforts and protects you and your country from harm," the letter continued.

"Our martyr, the leader and symbol of the nation of Palestine, 'Abu Abed,' fell in the battle of 'Al-Aqsa Storm,' one of the most historic and significant battles of our Palestinian people," it added.

At the end of the letter, Sinwar declared the continuation of the fight until the "expulsion of the occupation" and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital. He also emphasized the importance of defending the holy sites, especially the Al-Aqsa Mosque.