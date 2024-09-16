Gallant to Hochstein: Security can only be restored in North with a military op

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told US envoy Amos Hochstein that the only way to return Israel's northern residents to their homes with security is a military operation on Monday.

Gallant said that time had run out on diplomatic negotiations with Hezbollah, and that the Lebanese terror group has threatened to continue attacking Israel unless a ceasefire could be reached with Hamas.

Given that ceasefire negotiations with Hamas are currently at a standstill, Gallant said the diplomatic route was no longer viable.

In addition, the defense minister presented IDF operational options against Hezbollah to Hochstein and his staff.

Further, Gallant emphasized that US backing for Israel's right to self-defense in the North going into this critical period and even after it hopes to build a more favorable security balance against Hezbollah would remain crucial. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant meeting members of the artillery units in the North, May 17, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Gallant's statement to Hochstein was even stronger than his warning to US Secretary of Defense Llyod Austin earlier Monday, in which he said time was running out on a diplomatic solution. This statement came hours after rumors that Netanyahu wanted to replace him as defense minister for being allegedly too 'lukewarm' on a major operation against the Lebanese terror group.