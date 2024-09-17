'These are our children': Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana honors hostages at Paraguay Parliament

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, while speaking at Paraguay's Parliament on Tuesday, held up a photo of Ori Danino, who was kidnapped and murdered by Hamas. Ori Danino’s father, Elhanan, received a standing ovation. "These are our children— the world must pressure Hamas so we can bring them home," Ohana urged.

Speaker of the Knesset, Amir Ohana highlights the hostages at Paraguy's Parliament, September 17, 2024. (Knesset Spokesperson's Unit)

Ohana also addressed Israel’s security situation, stating, "For nearly a year, Hezbollah has been firing on Israeli citizens and destroying homes. No one in Asunción, Paris, or New York would tolerate this — and neither will we. We’ve exhausted non-military solutions; now we must say — enough."

The Knesset Speaker was met with applause from Paraguay's Parliament. Ohana thanked Paraguay for its defense of Israel in international forums and signed a cooperation agreement between the two parliaments.

"True friendship does not depend on comfort - and the relationship between Paraguay and Israel flourished despite crises," Ohana said.

Speaker Raúl Latorre emphasized that Paraguay stands firmly with Israel, saying, “Mr Speaker, when you return to your country with your delegation, deliver a message from us to the parents of the victims and the hostages - you are not alone. We support you. Even if we are the only ones to support you, we will support you and stand by our brother - Israel." Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana speaking to Paraguay's Parliament with a photo of murdered hostage Ori Danino, September 17, 2024. (credit: Itay Gleaner)

During his address, Ohana presented Elhanan Danino, Ori's father, and shared Ori Danino's story of bravery, followed by a tribute to Naor Hasidim, who was murdered in Kibbutz Kfar Aza. Naor's father also attended, and the two fathers received applause from the parliament members.

This coming Wednesday, Ohana and President Santiago Peña will inaugurate Israel's embassy in Paraguay. Later, Ohana is scheduled to meet with Argentinian President Javier Milei and top officials to strengthen ties between Israel and Argentina.