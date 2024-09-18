Why Hezbollah’s pager op losses could lead to new phase of war - analysis

Hezbollah says it has lost ten men due to the exploding pagers that affected the organization on September 17. This is the largest single-day loss for Hezbollah in 11 months of its conflict with Israel, which began when it attacked on October 8.

This is also the largest toll the terrorist organization has taken in a day since the 2006 war. While the group has lost around 450 fighters since October 8, it has usually only lost one or two every few days. Losing ten in a day could force Hezbollah to re-think its tactics.

Hezbollah has relied on attacks on northern Israel using rockets, drones, and anti-tank missiles for 11 months. Now, it is releasing details about the big blow it suffered on September 17.

What is Hezbollah saying about the losses?

According to a statement provided to Iranian media, among the dead were Hussein Ali Alauddin, nicknamed "Zakaria," and Hossein Ayub Faqih, who was nicknamed "Baqer." It was not clear what significance the nicknames or “war names” have; likely, this was the name they used while in Hezbollah. Now that they are dead, their full names are revealed.

The names of other members of Hezbollah who were killed include Abbas Bilal Manem, Hasan Ahmad Muhammad, Youssef Ghazat Alwa, Hussein Ahmad Mentash nicknamed "Salah," Mohammad Zakaria Abbas nicknamed "Hydera," Najib Abdul Hossein Alauddin nicknamed "Ali Mazloum," and Hassan Mohammad Yassin, according to the report. Hezbollah announced the deaths with images of the men in military-style fatigues. Some are shown with weapons, and most are smiling in their photos. These are the typical death announcement photos Hezbollah has released throughout the last 11 months. A person is carried on a stretcher outside American University of Beirut Medical Center (AUBMC) as people, including Hezbollah fighters and medics, were wounded and killed when the pagers they use to communicate exploded across Lebanon. Beirut, Lebanon September 17, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

Hezbollah has condemned Israel for the strike, claiming “the treacherous and criminal enemy will definitely see retaliation for this sinful aggression.” Hezbollah is now talking up a “heavy price” that it says Israel will pay for the pager attack.

Hezbollah and Iranian media characterize this as a “terrorist” attack. Al-Manar, the Hezbollah media arm, says the attack will “double our determination for Jihad.” Furthermore, Hezbollah said, “We will continue to support Gaza and its resistance and defend Lebanon, its nation, and its sovereignty.”

The fact that the attack has affected so many Hezbollah men and also affected a member of Lebanon’s parliament who is a member of Hezbollah, as well as Iran’s ambassador, will pressure Iran and Hezbollah to respond. This could lead to a new phase of the war with Israel.

What might the new phase look like?

Hezbollah could plan another large rocket attack, as it did on August 25, when it wanted to fire thousands of rockets at Israel. However, Israel preempted that with airstrikes, and Hezbollah sufficed to fire only several hundred rockets at around a dozen targets. Hezbollah will want to surpass that attack.

Hezbollah’s August 25 attack was in response to the IDF attack on Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut. That attack by Israel was in response to Hezbollah killing twelve children and teens in Majdal Shams in northern Israel. Hezbollah will want to carry out some kind of quality attack and show that it can succeed, unlike its failure on August 25. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The pager explosions and reports on September 18 that there were exploding radios will create a snowballing effect of pressure. But Hezbollah will also want to weigh its options with Iran and other Iranian-backed proxies, such as the Houthis and militias in Iraq.