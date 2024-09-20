Hezbollah under fire: The number of casualties from beeper explosions is worse than we thought

The Lebanese Health Ministry has reported 32 deaths as a result of communication device explosions that occurred over the past two days, in addition to 2,400 injured, including 1,300 severely or moderately, Maariv reported on Thursday.

Following these events, Lebanese media has reported that wireless communication devices, such as beepers and walkie-talkies, would be prohibited on planes, which may indicate concern about the impact of these devices on national security.

Meanwhile, an official in the IRGC instructed officials to distance themselves from their phones, apparently due to concerns about possible vulnerabilities or sensitive information leaks. These steps indicated the growing regional tension and the need to maintain security. Maariv also reported that specialized military units have been detonating suspicious beepers and communication devices in various areas.

According to Maariv, Israel’s official count of those dead and wounded in Lebanon is significantly lower than reality.

Estimates have indicated that there are dozens of fatalities. Hezbollah's Radwan Force suffered significant damage, losing part of its command and dozens of fighters. People gather outside a hospital in Beirut, Lebanon, September 17, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

The numbers

According to reports, at least 450 people were injured in the mass explosion of communication devices across Lebanon, with an additional 3,000 Hezbollah members who were injured from beeper explosions.