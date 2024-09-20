IDF eliminates West Bank terror leader Shadi Zakarneh

The IDF and Shin Bet killed the leader of a terror group in the West Bank, Shadi Zakarneh, among other terrorists, during Thursday operations, Israel's military announced on Friday.

Zakarneh was the leader of a terror group in Qabatiya and held a role that made him responsible for orchestrating and executing attacks in northern Samaria, the IDF noted.

He was killed during a strike enacted by the Israel Air Force (IAF) after Shin Bet intelligence spotted several armed terrorists in the area of Qabatiya.

The IAF strike targeted the vehicle that the Zakarneh and two additional terrorists were in. It then killed the three terrorists simultaneously.

Since the vehicle the three terrorists were located in was loaded with weapons and explosives, a second explosion then took place after the strike, the IDF added. Weapons found by IDF during operation in West Bank, September 19, 2024 (credit: IDF)

Additional arrests

During the operation, seven wanted individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities were arrested by the forces.

Additionally, in the area of Qabatiya, the IDF’s elite Duvdevan unit killed four armed terrorists during an exchange of fire. The forces confiscated three weapons and additional combat gear found on the terrorists.