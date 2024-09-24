President Cyril Ramaphosa: 'We South Africans know what apartheid looks like'

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa invoked his country's history of apartheid in calling for a two-state solution during his speech before the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday afternoon, where Israel's war with Hamas remained a focal point.

"The violence the Palestinian people are being subjected to is a grim continuation of more than half a century of apartheid that has been perpetrated against Palestinians by Israel," Ramaphosa said.

"We South Africans know what apartheid looks like. We lived through apartheid. We suffered and died under apartheid. We will not remain silent and watch as apartheid is perpetrated against others," he added.

It has been 11 months since the Hamas attack that killed 1,200 people, and where hostages were taken. An attack, Ramaphosa said, South Africa condemned.

In response, Ramaphosa said, Israel embarked on an act of collective punishment in its assault on the people of Gaza and the torment of the people continues unabated.

"We must end the suffering that Palestinians are being subjected to. We are called upon to uphold the principles of the UN Charter and to uphold consistently and in their entirety the fundamental tenets of international law. International law cannot be applied selectively," Ramaphosa said. "No one state is more equal than any other."

South Africa's ICJ claim against Israel

Ramaphosa recalled how, last December, South Africa filed a claim against Israel at the International Court of Justice, demanding a complete ceasefire and accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

"We did so in terms of our obligations as a state party to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment," he said.

Ramaphosa said South Africa welcomed support in their ICJ case from a number of countries, and the ICJ orders made it clear that there is a "plausible case of genocide against the people of Gaza."

ICJ also made it clear that states must also act to prevent genocide by Israel and to ensure that they are not themselves party to the violation of the Genocide Convention by aiding or assisting in the commission of genocide, Ramaphosa added.

"We reiterate our call for an immediate ceasefire and for the release of all hostages," he said. "The only lasting solution is the establishment of a Palestinian state, a state that will exist side by side with Israel, with East Jerusalem as its capital."