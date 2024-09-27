Israeli journalists condemn egging of hostage father outside Likud party

Geula Even-Sa'ar and Nissim Mishal condemned the egging of Eli Elbag, father of hostage Liri Elbag, outside a Likud event on Wednesday during a conversation on 103FM.

"Simply shameful and disgraceful," Mishal said.

"The person who came yesterday and started confronting and throwing things at Eli Elbag, Liri's father, is garbage," Even-Sa'ar said.

Eli Elbag, the father of hostage Liri Elbag, demonstrated near Likud's Rosh Hashanah party in Netanya.

He was greeted by eggs being thrown at him. One of the counter-protesters attacked him and slapped him, saying, "Sinwar funds you." Liri Albag (credit: Courtesy)

"He has the right to demonstrate"

"Why are you even going near Eli Elbag? He has the right to demonstrate," Even-Sa'ar continued.

"This calm and polite person who, after all, wants his daughter back. Why would you come and tell him, 'Sinwar funds you'? Are you out of your mind? In short, you are garbage."

Even-Sa'ar harshly criticized the proposed ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, "Why come to a ceasefire with them in the first place? They tied themselves in with Gaza, so now that Nasrallah has taken a hit, [it's time] to stop?"

"How can residents be returned to Metula and the kibbutzim to the north if Nasrallah is not dealt a significant defeat?"