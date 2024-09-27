Zainab Nasrallah, daughter of Hezbollah leader, reportedly killed in Beirut strike

Zainab Nasrallah, the daughter of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, was reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut’s southern suburbs on Friday.

Channel 12 in Israel reported her death, though there has been no official confirmation from Hezbollah or Lebanese authorities.

Zainab, known for her outspoken loyalty to Hezbollah and her family's sacrifices, had previously spoken publicly about the death of her brother, Hadi, who was killed by Israeli forces in 1997.

In a 2022 interview on Al-Manar TV, she described her family’s reaction: “When my brother Hadi was ‘martyred,’ my parents did not shed a single tear,” reflecting the family's pride in their path.

She noted that her mother viewed Hadi's death as a "shortcut" to the afterlife, and the family chose to honor his sacrifice rather than mourn traditionally.

A culture of martyrdom

"We are embarrassed that we have made such a small sacrifice compared to other families of martyrs," she stated, highlighting the family's conviction and commitment to Hezbollah's ideology.

Her statements underscored the public narrative that martyrdom is seen as a noble cause within her family and among Hezbollah supporters.

If confirmed, Zainab’s death could have significant symbolic implications for Hezbollah, potentially influencing the group's response to the escalating conflict with Israel.

The situation remains fluid, with more details expected as the investigation continues.