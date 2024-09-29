Israel tracked Nasrallah for months before striking, NYT reports

Israeli leaders had been tracking the location of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s for months, and the decision to strike on Friday came solely because they believed they only had a short window of opportunity before he would disappear to a different location, three senior Israeli defense officials told The New York Times on Saturday.

According to NYT, the officials said that more than 80 bombs were dropped over several minutes to kill Nasrallah him, although they did not confirm the weight or model of the bombs used. The Hezbollah leader was confirmed dead on Saturday.

The sources, who spoke to NYT anonymously, added that the operation had been planned earlier in the week before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left to speak at the United Nations General Assembly.

All three officials said Hashem Safieddine was one of Hezbollah’s few remaining senior leaders who hadn't been at the strike site.

The officials told NYT they believed Safieddine could be announced as Hezbollah’s new Secretary General. Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, head of the Hezbollah Executive Council, pays his condolences to Ali Badreddine, the son of top Hezbollah commander Mustafa Badreddine who was killed in an attack in Syria, in Beirut's southern suburb, Lebanon May 13, 2016. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

Nasrallah's body was identified by Hezbollah operatives early on Saturday morning, as well as the body of high level Hezbollah military commander, Ali Karaki, the officials said.

Who is Hashem Safieddine?

Designated a terrorist by the US State Department in 2017, Hashem Safieddine is a cousin of Nasrallah, who has long been regarded as a potential successor.

As head of the executive council, Safieddine oversees Hezbollah's political affairs. He also sits on the Jihad Council, which manages the group's military operations.