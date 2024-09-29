‘My terrorist is dead’: Nas Daily celebrates the death of Nasrallah

Israeli-Palestinian vlogger Nuseir Yassin, better known by his handle Nas Daily, posted on X/Twitter to share his feelings about the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Saturday night.

“Nasrallah was *my* terrorist,” the post stated.

Yassin explained that for those growing up in Israel, Nasrallah was the equivalent of Osama Bin Laden for Americans, each being a “terrorist on TV threatening to kill us.”

“Every few years, Nasrallah would target us with a barrage of rockets.” he wrote. “His rockets would be directed at nearby Jewish towns, but of course they miss and fall in Muslim towns in Israel. My town was one of them.”

“*My* terrorist is dead today. It's great news not just for me, but for many Syrians, Lebanese, Saudis, and...Israelis.” SOCIAL MEDIA star Nas Daily speaks onstage at the ADL’s ‘Never Is Now’ conference on antisemitism on social media, in New York yesterday. (credit: ADL)

Yassin then talked of his ‘naively optimistic’ hope for the future.

“Terrorism way will always end up in failure. Always. Even if it takes 32 years to arrive.” he said.

ADL response

CEO of ADL Jonathan Greenblatt responded to the post commending Yassir on ‘getting it right, drawing from his lived experience.'