IDF spox: The Iran attack could be very broad; Stay near bomb shelters

IDF Chief Spokesman Daniel Hagari said late Tuesday night that since Iran's expected attack on Israel could be very broad, Tel Aviv and other impacted residents must remain in their bomb shelters even beyond the standard 10 minutes after a siren.

He said that they should not leave their shelters until given an affirmative message by the IDF that it is safe to do so.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the cabinet have entered a bunker in Jerusalem to prepare for the attack and Israel's potential counter attack.

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 79th United Nations General Assembly last week. In his address, he paraphrased Welsh poet Dylan Thomas. (credit: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

Such a direct confrontation between Israel and Iran could surpass even the large exchange between the two in April.

Northern Arrows

Throughout Tuesday afternoon and evening, Hezbollah has upped its long range rocket fire on the Tel Aviv area.