Halevi: IDF will continue to fight through the holidays to return residents to the North

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi visited troops fighting on the frontline against Hezbollah in Lebanon on Thursday.

During his visit, Halevi said, "We are very determined to destroy this infrastructure and kill whoever is there. We will not allow Hezbollah to retake these places in the future."

He emphasized the importance of their mission, reminding the troops that they were there to restore stability and allow for the return of evacuated residents to their homes in the North.

Halevi said that IDF troops were more prepared than ever, armed with the knowledge and experience they gained fighting in Gaza. IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi monitoring progress in Lebanon, October 3, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Heroic and Brave

Halevi addressed the loss of eight soldiers in combat in Lebanon on Wednesday, calling them heroic and brave commanders who led from the front.

"We will continue to fight in light of the bravery of the soldiers, and we will stand with and embrace their dear families," Halevi said.

He also paid respects to the reservists who left their families, their jobs, and their lives to return to fight with the rest of the army.

"I am full of respect for the reservists, combat soldiers, regular soldiers and commanders, and all the families," Halevi said.

He promised the IDF would continue fighting in all arenas to bring security to the State and the People of Israel.