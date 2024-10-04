IDF strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut as rockets rain on Israel's North

The Israel Air Force struck several weapons storage facilities, command centers, and additional terrorist infrastructure in the area of Beirut throughout the day on Friday, the IDF reported Friday evening.

Additionally, the IAF struck Hezbollah intelligence targets in Beirut, including Hezbollah intelligence operatives, intelligence collection tools, command centers, and additional infrastructure.

Additionally, based on the direction of the Northern Command, the IAF struck dozens of Hezbollah targets throughout southern Lebanon, including weapons storage facilities, terrorist cells, missile launchers, and additional terrorist infrastructure sites.

Late Friday evening, the IAF intercepted two suspicious aerial targets crossing from Lebanon. No infrastructure was damaged or harmed, and no individuals were reported harmed in this incident. Dark clouds blanket the sky over Beirut suburbs during heavy rainfall, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, Lebanon October 1, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH)

Hezbollah fires rockets and missiles at Israel

Following the sirens that sounded at 6:28 p.m. in the area of Sassa, approximately ten rockets were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israel. Some were intercepted, and the rest crashed in open areas. No injuries were reported during this barrage.

Sirens previously sounded at 6:12 p.m. in the area of Avivim, at 6:06 p.m. in the area of Mitzpe Pe'er, and at 6:03 p.m. in the area of Kiryat Shmona. In the later barrage, approximately 25 rockets were seen crossing from Lebanese territory into Israel.

In the earlier barrage toward Avivim, 20 rockets were seen crossing Lebanon into Israel.

In the barrage toward Kiryat Shmona, approximately 15 rockets were seen crossing into Israeli territory from Lebanon.

In all of these barrages, some rockets were intercepted, and the rest exploded in open areas.