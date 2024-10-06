IDF marks Oct. 7 anniversary with display of seized Hamas equipment

The IDF is marking the anniversary of the October 7 massacre with an exhibition of items seized by terrorists that invaded southern Israel on October 7 of last year and items seized during combat in the Gaza Strip, the military announced on Sunday.

Diplomats, the press, and delegates from international research institutes have been invited to view the items from Sunday through next week. Weapons used by the terrorists on October 7th (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

The display includes vehicles and equipment used by the terrorists on October 7 to infiltrate Israel, including pickup trucks, motorcycles, tractors, uniforms, intelligence documents, and the terrorists’ weapons, including anti-tank missiles, RPG rockets, missiles, explosives, and UAVs of the Hamas terrorist organization, the IDF stated.

Collecting Hamas assets

Since the beginning of the war, the Enemy Assets Confiscation Unit has confiscated approximately 70,000 items of enemy equipment, including around 1,250 anti-tank missiles and RPGs, as well as about 4,500 explosive devices, the military noted. Items seized from terrorists on October 7. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The Technological and Logistics Directorate, led by the Enemy Assets Confiscation Unit, created the display at a dedicated site at Camp Yadin ("Tzrifin"), the IDF added.

The unit is primarily composed of reservists and is responsible for collecting the weapons displayed in the exhibition.

It is also in charge of locating, documenting, and collecting enemy weapons and assets from all areas of combat activity.