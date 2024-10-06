IDF combat teams destroy Hezbollah weapons, infrastructure in Lebanon

IDF combat teams from the 188th Brigade located and destroyed weapons depots and underground infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force, according to an update on Sunday.

Combat teams in southern Lebanon have been running search-and-destroy operations against Hezbollah's Radwan Force as part of the campaign to degrade their ability to terrorize Israeli civilians.

Teams found many Hezbollah attack blueprints that were planned and executed towards against northern towns near the border over the past months.

IDF soldiers operate in southern Lebanon. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Weapons and warehouses

Warehouses with weapons depots were also located in the compound area.

In one raid, the troops preempted an ambush where weapons were found in a vehicle belonging to Hezbollah.

Intelligence guided combat teams to a pit filled with explosives that were located and destroyed.

Maj.-Gen. Or Volozinski, commander of the 188th Brigade, said, "For the past few days, we have been focused on dismantling surface-level and underground infrastructure, and we will continue to do so, as long as it takes, until we guarantee the return of the residents to the north in full safety. Our fighters have been waiting a long time for this moment - to fight and significantly damage Hezbollah."