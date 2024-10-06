Watch: IDF releases unseen footage of October 7 battles, honoring fallen heroes

The IDF Spokesperson released previously unseen footage on Sunday to mark the anniversary of October 7.

The recordings show fierce battles fought by IDF soldiers deployed that morning to confront Hamas terrorists. The soldiers fought heroically alongside local defense forces to repel the attack and protect both the residents of the Gaza border communities and the nation.

In one clip, a civilian is seen bandaging an injured soldier, while another shows an IDF fighter identifying and shooting at a drone. Additional footage captures Border Police forces arriving to reinforce units already on the ground.

On October 7, the IDF's multi-dimensional unit (Unit 888) fought across Gaza border communities, including Erez, Urim, Re’im, Be’eri, Alumim, and Nahal Oz. In a heroic battle at Kibbutz Re’im, where dozens of terrorists were killed, Unit Commander Col. Roy Yosef Levy and the unit’s training company commander, Capt. Yotam Ben Bast tragically lost their lives.

Division 162 also engaged in battles across the southern region, including in Sderot. One of the toughest clashes in Sderot occurred at the police station, where reservists from the 188th Brigade, an engineering unit from the Southern Command, and officers from the 401st Brigade, commanded by Col. Beni Aharon, fought alongside other security forces. Together, they mounted a determined effort against terrorists who had entrenched themselves inside the station.

In a dramatic scene captured by a member of a tank crew, an IDF bulldozer is seen breaking through the police station walls as part of a "pressure cooker" operation to force the terrorists hiding inside to surrender.