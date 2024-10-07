Remembering the dead, fighting for the living: Israelis mark October 7

Israelis gathered across the country on October 7, marking one year since the Hamas massacre that left hundreds dead and one year of captivity for 97 of the 101 hostages still held by Hamas.

Moments of silence, memorial ceremonies, assemblies, and protests were held around the country.

Hundreds gathered in Jerusalem to stand with hostage families as they gathered outside the prime minister's Azza Street residence to call for the return of the hostages.

At Kibbutz Be'eri, where 102 members were murdered on October 7, and 30 were taken hostage, kibbutz members gathered for an assembly that followed a march that called for the government to do everything to bring the hostages home.

"The kibbutz lost 103 of its loved ones on that terrible day, and after it, when some of the hostages were murdered in captivity," the kibbutz said in a statement. Mourners gather at the Nova site on October 7, 2024 (credit: Chen Shimmel)

"Dozens of the kibbutz members who were taken hostage is still there, withering away in the tunnels, and nothing is more important than their return home - the living for rehabilitation and the dead for burial."

Israelis also gathered near Re'im, at the site of the Nova music festival, where Hamas terrorists massacred hundreds. A moment of silence was held, and President Herzog laid a wreath and lit memorial candles, accompanied by families of victims of the massacre.

"October 7, 2023, is a day that should be remembered in infamy when thousands of cruel terrorists broke into our homes, violated our families, burned, chopped, raped, and hijacked and abducted our citizens, our brothers and sisters, and with them, people from 36 different nationalities," the president said.

"This is a scar on humanity. This is a scar on the face of the Earth. We have to do whatever we can by all ways and means possible to bring back our hostages who are there in the tunnels and dungeons of Gaza."

Bereaved families of soldiers who have fallen in the Israel-Hamas war met, as they do every day, at the Gvura Forum encampment near the Knesset to share stories of the fallen and to call on the government to continue the war until "total victory."

Israelis commemorate country-wide

Israelis lined the streets around the country, in Raanana, Zichron Yaakov, Haifa, Tel Aviv, and additional cities, creating segments of a human chain to call for the release of the hostages. Protesters also gathered in numerous cities, some blocking roads.

Bike riders cycled to the site of the Nova music festival as part of a memorial for the multiple cyclists murdered in the Hamas attack on southern Israel.

Protesters gathered in Beersheba, sitting blindfolded and with their hands and feet bound, calling to bring the hostages home.

Also in Beersheba, a display of 101 empty pairs of shoes was laid out, representing the 101 hostages who are still in Gaza.