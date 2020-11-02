10,000 cannabis plants found near IDF officer training base

The cannabis was found by Border Police, and the Israel Police's drug unit with assistance from the Israel Police's air unit.

Of the the total amount of cannabis found, 3,500 plants totaling 50kg were found in a cave assumed to be used for the purpose of drying. The cannabis was collected and destroyed in a controlled burn inside the cave.

Nine greenhouses used for the purpose growing cannabis were found. Two were empty, while seven were found containing the remaining 6,500 cannabis plants in addition to paraphernalia used to grow the plants.

The greenhouse cannabis was also destroyed in a controlled burn.

Samples of the cannabis were taken, and findings were transferred to the Israel Police who opened an investigation.

