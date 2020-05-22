The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
119 Ethiopian olim welcomed by aliyah minister, Jewish Agency head

Their arrival coincided with the annual day of remembrance for Ethiopian Jews who died on the way to Israel, as well as with Jerusalem Day.

By AARON REICH  
MAY 22, 2020 10:59
Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog and Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata welcome 119 Ethiopian immigrants to Israel.
Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog and Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata welcome 119 Ethiopian immigrants to Israel.
(photo credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM)
The Aliyah and Integration Ministry and the Jewish Agency both welcomed on Thursday 119 new olim from Ethiopia into Israel.
Due to the strict regulations put in place to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus by Israel's Health Ministry and by travel authorities, the Jewish Agency and the Aliyah and Integration Ministry brought the olim on a specially chartered aircraft.
Keeping in line with existing regulations, the Jewish Agency and Aliyah and Integration Ministry will work with the Defense Ministry to ensure the new olim stay in a government-provided youth hostel for their quarantine period.
 This was the second such group of olim from Ethiopia since the coronavirus pandemic started, with 72 olim arriving in March.
The new immigrants were greeted upon arrival by Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog and the new Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata.
“It’s a huge privilege to welcome these 119 wonderful olim from Ethiopia just as I begin my position as aliyah and integration minister,” Tamano-Shata, who is herself an Ethiopian immigrant, said in a statement.
“They have been waiting a long time to fulfill the dream of aliyah. Now they’ve made it home and I’m extremely moved. I will make sure we do all we can to assist them as they start to build their life in Israel.
“This week, 111 olim arrived from Ukraine and 41 from Russia. The Aliyah and Integration Ministry works tirelessly to promote aliyah, absorption and integration of new olim from all over the world.
“We are preparing for a massive wave of aliyah resulting from the coronavirus pandemic,” she added. “I’m glad the new government will place an emphasis on aliyah and integration and will make increasing aliyah from all over the world a priority.”
Their arrival coincided with the annual day of remembrance for Ethiopian Jews who died on the way to Israel, as well as with Jerusalem Day, the holiday that commemorates the unification of Israel's capital.
“We will remember the thousands who dreamed of Jerusalem and perished along the way and are working tirelessly to facilitate Aliyah for members of the community who are still waiting to fulfill the dream of moving to Israel,” Herzog said.
“Welcoming these new olim on the day we commemorate the Memorial Day for Ethiopian Jews who perished on their way to Israel and honor the memory of the many Ethiopians who died on the difficult journey, provides a bittersweet closure. Those who miraculously completed that journey are haunted by the hardships they experienced in the sweltering desert along the way,” he added.
“I congratulate these new immigrants and every single one who came before them and endured untold suffering in order to realize their dream of aliyah. The Jewish Agency will continue to ensure that every one of them finds their way home to Israel.”


