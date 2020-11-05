13-year-old proposes coronavirus vaccine to hospital

While scientists around the world race for a coronavirus vaccine, an original pitch has come from 13-year-old Yael Haza: "If COVID-19 symptoms are throat aches, coughing, and pneumonia, why not combine the medications for all three?" All that's required now is two volunteers for the project. A representative of the corona generation, the Tel Aviv native sent a letter detailing her plan to Dr. Orit Stein Reisner, the medical director at the Reuth Rehabilitation Hospital. Reuth provides a wide range of rehabilitation services, spanning 12 departments. "It sounds funny," Haza began her letter, "but I'm serious. I have an idea for a coronavirus vaccine." She proposed testing it out on two volunteers. The first would receive all the medications at once, while the second would receive them gradually. "I hope we can succeed in this, and see if it's effective," she said. Dr. Stein Reisner welcomed the initiative, saying how it is "stunning and heartwarming to see how, with great skill, the young generation, which is growing up into this uncertain time and future, is proactive, and proposing original ideas." "They are exhibiting a strong sense of investment and involvement in productivity and production," she continued. "The staff here [at Reuth] joins Haza in her hope that a vaccine will soon be discovered."
