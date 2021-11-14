19 arrested in large brawl at Soroka hospital in Beersheba

A mass brawl broke out on Sunday night between the Talalka and Alexasi families at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, during which gunfire was heard outside the gates of the hospital. Four were injured and required medical treatment, two were injured by stab wounds and two were injured by hits. All the injured are in mild condition and were transferred for treatment. After about an hour, order was returned to the area.





Young people were seen throwing stones and hitting each other, near a municipal security vehicle. Police forces are working at the scene to restore order, arrested 19 suspects and opened an investigation into the incident. The commander of the Beersheba police station, Tiran Yehud, stated: "We take the incident of violence in a hospital seriously and the investigation will be serious as well."

Dr. Shlomi Kodesh, director of Soroka Medical Center, said that "we condemn and are concerned about this showing of severe violence that has taken place in the area of the medical center. This crosses a red line and we demand that vigorous actions be taken to maintain peace in the hospital and for its staff. "

Shimon Tuval, deputy mayor of Beersheba stated that "What's going on here is madness. Not only did we lose Beersheba, we lost the whole country. Shots in a hospital are a red line that cannot be crossed."

Pini Badash, head of the Omar local council, warned that "shooting in hospitals is the peak of the lack of governance in the Negev . We must recover and fast."

The Negev Rescue Committee stated that "another line has been crossed in the framework of criminal terrorism. The residents of the city of Beersheba are hostage to terrorism that washes over Ben-Gurion's vision. Shooting inside a humanitarian facility crosses a red line."





On October 30, a mass brawl broke out in the area of the Hura local council in the Negev, against the background of a dispute over land in the council by members of the same clan. During the brawl, the participants, including children, were documented throwing stones at each other and a tractor running over the participants. Police arrested three suspects.

This is another incident of violence in Arab society and in the Negev in particular, in which many residents live in a sense of helplessness in light of the lack of governance. In early October, the police arrested a 15-year-old boy in the town of Hura where the fight took place, while he had in his possession a Glock pistol and two magazines with bullets. This came after the police were called to the town when they received reports of gunshots, and police officers who apprehended the boy on the spot searched him and brought him in for questioning.