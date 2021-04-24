15 firefighting teams working to put out fire at Shaniv paper factory

A large fire broke out at the Shaniv Paper Industry where raw materials and rolls of paper are stored on Saturday morning. 15 teams of firefighters arrived at the scene with the help of IDF vehicles due to the size of the fire. According to reports, there were no workers at the scene overnight, but firefighters conducted scans throughout the area to rule out any trapped victims.District Commander Shmulik Friedman said, "there is a fear of the hangars collapsing due to the large fire. We have divided the forces into several sectors and we are still pouring more forces into the area to prevent the fire from spreading."
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}