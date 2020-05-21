The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

150 rabbis commemorate 75th anniversary of Jewish liberation from Nazis

The Day Of Salvation and Liberation is held on Iyar 26, which in 1945 was May 9, the day the Nazis surrendered to Soviet forces.

By JEREMY SHARON  
MAY 21, 2020 16:05
Religious Services Minister Ya’akov Avitan (second right) and former chief rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau (middle). (photo credit: ELI ITIKIN)
Religious Services Minister Ya’akov Avitan (second right) and former chief rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau (middle).
(photo credit: ELI ITIKIN)
Over 150 rabbis around the world, including chief rabbis and senior communal leaders, have participated in an online celebration of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Jews from Nazi control at the end of the Second World War.
The Day Of Salvation and Liberation as it has been designated marks the Jewish calendar date of Iyar 26, which in 1945 was May 9, the day marked by the Soviet Union when the Nazis surrendered to its forces.
The commemorative event which took place this week began with a collective prayer at the Western Wall led by former chief rabbi of Israel Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau, Israel’s new Minister for Religious Affairs Yaakov Avitan, and …
Chief Rabbi of Israel Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, Chief Rabbi of France Rabbi Chaim Corsia, Chairman of the Council of European Rabbis Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, Rabbi Shimon Baadani of the Shas Council of Torah Sages, together with dozens of other rabbis and senior rabbinical judges from twenty countries around the world also took part in the prayer through an online video conference, as did outgoing Israeli ambassador to the UN Danny Danon and interim Israel ambassador to Russia Eli Belozerkovsky.
“We will never forget the soldiers of the Allies’ armies and the Red Army, which liberated Auschwitz, as well as about a quarter of a million soldiers, our brothers, Jewish people, who went out and did not return,” said Lau at the event.
Goldschmidt said that until recently there had never been an appropriate date to say the kaddish mourners prayer for Jews who fought in the Second World War for the allied forces, and that the Day Of Salvation and Liberation was now a fitting commemoration to do so.
The initiative to commemorate the “Day Of Salvation and Liberation” has been the project of Russian-Jewish businessman and Vice-President of the Russian Jewish Congress German Zakharyayev, and is now in its seventh year.
Israel formally commemorates Victory in Europe Day on the secular date of May 9, after a decision to mark the day was adopted by the Knesset in 2017.
“The Nazis wanted to destroy and kill, but the world of the Torah rose to its feet and in Israel, a flourishing world of Torah came together from around the exiles of the world of Torah with thousands of wise students sitting and thinking in the Torah,” said Yosef in an online address to the video-conference participants.
“That which those beasts tried did not succeed. Although a one-third of our people was brutally annihilated, the Lord showed pity on the rest of his people.


Tags yitzhak yosef nazi world war ii
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ending security arrangements will harm the PA as much as Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is the right-religious bloc starting to disintegrate? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Asher Fredman 7 steps for the new Israeli government to take in the international arena By ASHER FREDMAN
Amotz Asa-El Good morning, Lebanon! A look back at Israel's military retreat By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuley Boteach Coronavirus dating demands everyone become a matchmaker By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
2 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
3 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
4 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
5 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by