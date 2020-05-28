17-year-old girl, dog, wild boar get into fight in Haifa

A teenage girl came into conflict with a wild boar on Tuesday while walking her dog in her neighborhood in Haifa, according to a Channel 12 report.

While Israel is known for the many stray cats roaming the streets, the wild boars that roam the streets of Haifa are less known. While the pigs are often shy, and roam at night, occasionally they're seen during the day interfering with human activities.

"Skip got into a fight with a wild boar," the girl told her father over the phone. The girl was walking her dog Skip when they came across a wild boar, which promptly got into a fight with the dog."Skip got into a fight with a wild boar," the girl told her father over the phone.

The girl's parents quickly arrived on scene. "It was really scary," Mierav Sela, the mother of the girl, told Channel 12. "The wild boar escaped to the garden nearby. At this point we had already arrived and heard someone sound a whistle to drive away the boar, which the Haifa Municipality has recommended."

"And then what happened is that the pig ran away, and then ran back in our direction again," she said. "The situation got intense, because the dog began again to bark and go crazy."