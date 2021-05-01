180 tours of Jerusalem to be offered for Jerusalem Day

Some 180 tours will be offered in Jerusalem in honor of "My Jerusalem Week," a week of events that will mark Jerusalem Day this year. The tours, from Yad Ben Zvi, will be supported by the Jerusalem Municipality and the Jerusalem Development Authority. The tours are suitable for all ages and will explore many aspects of Jerusalem and its citizens over the course of the city's history. Some tours focus on specific neighborhoods or populations of Jerusalem and some will be accompanied by actors and musicians."There is no better way to get to know a place than with your feet, especially Jerusalem," said Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Minister Rafi Peretz who explained that this is because of the many hidden corners and heritage sites of the city."I invite you all to come and get to know the city, in the open air and at a particularly discounted price. Jerusalemites from birth will also be surprised to discover that Jerusalem still has some secrets ... we are waiting for you in Jerusalem!"My Jerusalem Week will take place between March 6 and March 13 and include a variety of celebrations supported by the Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Ministry, alongside the Jerusalem Municipality and the Jerusalem Development Authority.All tours will be offered for the price of NIS 10 per participant and many of the tours are appropriate for children and those with disabilities.
