Rav Kav travel cards to be reinstated for east Jerusalem residents

Residents of east Jerusalem have not been able to use Rav Kav cards since the beginning of 2020 after then-transportation minister Bezalel Smotrich announced an expected year-long pause.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 1, 2021 04:55
Rav Kav 521 (photo credit: Marc Israel Sellem)
Rav Kav 521
(photo credit: Marc Israel Sellem)
Residents of east Jerusalem will soon be again able to use electronic Rav Kav cards to ride public transportation, after more than a year since the program was discontinued in that region of the city, the Jerusalem Municipality announced in a statement on Tuesday.
As part of the arrangement, payment on public transportation will soon be possible again through the card for public transportation operators in East Jerusalem, while still retaining the relevant discounts for eligible individuals. 
East Jerusalem residents will also be able to use the Rav Kav's transitional arrangement between transportation operators in the east and west of the city, allowing passengers to take another ride within the city within 90 minutes at no additional charge.
In order to implement the reform in the east of the city, five dedicated service centers have been established in east Jerusalem's neighborhoods, in order to assist in the process of issuing the cards and handling passenger inquiries regarding their use.
Residents of east Jerusalem have not been able to use Rav Kav cards in the city since the beginning of 2020, after then-transportation minister Bezalel Smotrich announced an expected year-long pause in Rav Kav operations in the eastern part of the city, only two years after the program was first instated there, Calcalist reported.
The municipality said that this was a vitally important move, which it claims will improve the experience of using public transportation for residents of the east of the city while at the same time helping to reduce fares, calling on elligible residents to get a new card and enjoy the newly available service. 
Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion said that the moce was a "revolution," saying that he expects it will "streamline the service to the residents of the east of the city and even save them a lot of money." 
"The municipality and all of its departments will continue to work for the promotion and development of the east of the city in all areas of life, for the benefit of the residents of Jerusalem who live in these neighborhoods and for the benefit of the residents of the entire city."


