2021's first Israeli babies bring new hope for the new year

Hospitals up and down Israel welcomed the first babies of the year 2021, bringing new hope for the celebration of a new beginning. At Yoseftal Medical Center, Irena and Dima Gorenstein welcomed their first baby, born at 00:01, weighing 3,040 kg. The delivery was carried out by Dr. Rello, with the help of the midwife Noy and Ilail.
At the French Hospital in Nazareth, Nader Hassan Griffat, was born a few minutes after the beginning of the year.
Nurit and Oren Falkers, a couple from Yavne, couldn't have started the year in a better way.
They welcomed their new baby at exactly at 2:38, weighing 2,220 kg at Kaplan Medical Center.
"Giving birth during the coronavirus pandemic is tough, and I want to thank from the bottom of my heart the team at Kaplan who made this delivery a good experience," said Nurit following the birth of her baby.
"This year has been challenging, and I hope for all of us and our children that 2021 will be a better year and that a return to normality will be possible without corona."
"It was a very exciting night," added Etty Peleg, a midwife at Kaplan Medical Center. "Winds of change are blowing in the air, and we hope the vaccines will help us put the corona behind us. I wish for all the children born tonight and others that the corona will no longer be a part of their lives."At Meir Medical Center, Sheeran and Kobi Goli welcomed their new baby as well, accompanied by their midwife Hani Sina.coronavirus vaccines for the second straight day. By Thursday, nearly 800,000 of its nearly 9 million citizens had received the first of the two doses involved in the Pfizer vaccine.This new hope brought by the beginning of the new year comes as Israel’s Health Ministry said on Thursday that the country had beaten its target of 150,000 daily inoculations of