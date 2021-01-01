2021's first Israeli babies bring new hope for the new year

At Yoseftal Medical Center, Irena and Dima Gorenstein welcomed their first baby, born at 00:01, weighing 3,040 kg. The delivery was carried out by Dr. Rello, with the help of the midwife Noy and Ilail. Irena and Dima Gorenstein's 2021 newborn (Credit: Yoseftal Medical Center) Hospitals up and down Israel welcomed the first babies of the year 2021, bringing new hope for the celebration of a new beginning.At Yoseftal Medical Center, Irena and Dima Gorenstein welcomed their first baby, born at 00:01, weighing 3,040 kg. The delivery was carried out by Dr. Rello, with the help of the midwife Noy and Ilail. Nader Hassan Griffat, born at the French hospital in Nazareth. (Credit: Nazareth Hospital) At the French Hospital in Nazareth, Nader Hassan Griffat, was born a few minutes after the beginning of the year.

Nurit and Oren Falkers, a couple from Yavne, couldn't have started the year in a better way.

They welcomed their new baby at exactly at 2:38, weighing 2,220 kg at Kaplan Medical Center.

"Giving birth during the coronavirus pandemic is tough, and I want to thank from the bottom of my heart the team at Kaplan who made this delivery a good experience," said Nurit following the birth of her baby.

Nurit and Oren Falker, their 2021 newborn and their midwife (Credit: Kaplan Medical Center) "This year has been challenging, and I hope for all of us and our children that 2021 will be a better year and that a return to normality will be possible without corona."