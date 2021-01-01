The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

2021's first Israeli babies bring new hope for the new year

"This year has been challenging, and I hope for all of us and our children that 2021 will be a better year."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 1, 2021 10:34
Irena and Dima Gorenstein's 2021 newborn (photo credit: YOSEFTAL MEDICAL CENTER)
Irena and Dima Gorenstein's 2021 newborn
(photo credit: YOSEFTAL MEDICAL CENTER)
Hospitals up and down Israel welcomed the first babies of the year 2021, bringing new hope for the celebration of a new beginning. 
At Yoseftal Medical Center, Irena and Dima Gorenstein welcomed their first baby, born at 00:01, weighing 3,040 kg. The delivery was carried out by Dr. Rello, with the help of the midwife Noy and Ilail.
Irena and Dima Gorenstein's 2021 newborn (Credit: Yoseftal Medical Center)Irena and Dima Gorenstein's 2021 newborn (Credit: Yoseftal Medical Center)
At the French Hospital in Nazareth, Nader Hassan Griffat, was born a few minutes after the beginning of the year. 
Nader Hassan Griffat, born at the French hospital in Nazareth. (Credit: Nazareth Hospital)Nader Hassan Griffat, born at the French hospital in Nazareth. (Credit: Nazareth Hospital)

Nurit and Oren Falkers, a couple from Yavne, couldn't have started the year in a better way. 
They welcomed their new baby at exactly at 2:38, weighing 2,220 kg at Kaplan Medical Center.
"Giving birth during the coronavirus pandemic is tough, and I want to thank from the bottom of my heart the team at Kaplan who made this delivery a good experience," said Nurit following the birth of her baby.
"This year has been challenging, and I hope for all of us and our children that 2021 will be a better year and that a return to normality will be possible without corona." 
Nurit and Oren Falker, their 2021 newborn and their midwife (Credit: Kaplan Medical Center)Nurit and Oren Falker, their 2021 newborn and their midwife (Credit: Kaplan Medical Center)
"It was a very exciting night," added Etty Peleg, a midwife at Kaplan Medical Center. "Winds of change are blowing in the air, and we hope the vaccines will help us put the corona behind us. I wish for all the children born tonight and others that the corona will no longer be a part of their lives."
At Meir Medical Center, Sheeran and Kobi Goli welcomed their new baby as well, accompanied by their midwife Hani Sina.
Sheeran and Kobi Goli, Hani Sina, a midwife at Meir Medical Center, and the new baby. (Credit: Meir Medical Center)Sheeran and Kobi Goli, Hani Sina, a midwife at Meir Medical Center, and the new baby. (Credit: Meir Medical Center)
This new hope brought by the beginning of the new year comes as Israel’s Health Ministry said on Thursday that the country had beaten its target of 150,000 daily inoculations of coronavirus vaccines for the second straight day. By Thursday, nearly 800,000 of its nearly 9 million citizens had received the first of the two doses involved in the Pfizer vaccine.


Tags new year israel Birthday delivery 2021
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs a new police force

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Meet Aryeh Lightstone, behind-the-scenes US-Israel facilitator

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Stopping to smell the roses of 2020

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

How Netanyahu's criminal gang took over Israel - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Tehran’s hope for a happy nuclear new year - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
5

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by