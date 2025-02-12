Netanyahu requests break from trial after receiving envelope
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received an envelope during his testimony and requested a break to address the contents.
The contents of the envelope were not urgent enough that Defense Attorney Amit Haddad had to end his line of questioning before the break.
Netanyahu: Media bias fuels suspicion in bribery Case against me
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alleged that there was a fundamental premise to the belief that he was involved in a media bribery scheme grounded in animosity toward the political right.
During his corruption trial testimony, Netanyahu said that because co-defendant and ex-Walla owner Shaul Elovitch supposedly expressed support for the Israeli leader, there was automatic suspicion based on the political wing to which the prime minister belonged. There was suspicion, said Netanyahu, though "he doesn't do anything" to support him.
The editor-in-chief and other officers of Walla were ideologues in favor of Netanyahu's opposition, said the prime minister, and it was deemed normal and not questioned to write negative articles about him and support the political left, but anything in favor of the right was viewed with suspicion.
"Support for the right? Suspicious. Support for the left? Natural," said Netanyahu.
Netanyahu noted that while he followed the news closely during the elections, it was clear to him that Walla was extreme and he didn't bother checking it much.
Netanyahu’s lawyer challenges bribery caselogic: ‘Even an idiot can understand
Defense Attorney Amit Haddad challenged the reasoning behind the indictment against his client, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, describing Walla news coverage about the Israeli leader as "exceptional" and thereby rousing suspicion for a media bribery scheme.
Haddad questioned what the claim of exceptionality was compared to, and that they needed to establish the norm to make such a claim.
"You don't need to be a genius. Even an idiot can understand," said Haddad.
Fierce exchange between defense and prosecution at Netanyahu trial
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial testimony saw a fierce exchange between the prosecution and the defense, with the prosecution attacking Netanyahu attorney Amit Haddad for asking leading questions and making statements during the examination.
Haddad grew angry when the prosecution claimed that he was lying during his remarks.
The statements came as Haddad asked Netanyahu about Walla articles and his relationship with co-defendant Shaul Elovitch.
Ninth day of Netanyahu trial begins
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ninth day of testimony for his corruption trial began on Wednesday at the Tel Aviv District Court.
Important facts
- The defense is set to present its case 4.5 years after the prosecution began theirs and 7 years after investigations began
- There are three main cases: Case 1000 (Illegal Gifts), 2000 (attempted Media Bribery - Yediot Aharonot-Israel Hayom) and 4000 (Media Bribery Walla-Bezeq)
- The Jeruslaem DIstrict Court has rejected three requests for postponment by the PM, who delayed initially from the summer until December 2 due to the war.