Netanyahu requests break from trial after receiving envelope

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alleged that there was a fundamental premise to the belief that he was involved in a media bribery scheme grounded in animosity toward the political right.

During his corruption trial testimony, Netanyahu said that because co-defendant and ex-Walla owner Shaul Elovitch supposedly expressed support for the Israeli leader, there was automatic suspicion based on the political wing to which the prime minister belonged. There was suspicion, said Netanyahu, though "he doesn't do anything" to support him.

The editor-in-chief and other officers of Walla were ideologues in favor of Netanyahu's opposition, said the prime minister, and it was deemed normal and not questioned to write negative articles about him and support the political left, but anything in favor of the right was viewed with suspicion.

"Support for the right? Suspicious. Support for the left? Natural," said Netanyahu.

Netanyahu noted that while he followed the news closely during the elections, it was clear to him that Walla was extreme and he didn't bother checking it much.