Tenth day of Netanyahu corruption trial to begin at Tel Aviv District Court
Tenth Netanyahu testimony set to begin under judge request for grouped evidence review
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's tenth corruption trial testimony is set to begin on Monday, with the Israeli leader's spokesperson saying that the judges asked defense attorney Amit Hadad to group items of evidence together rather than present them individually.
Hadad, who has been presenting the 315 items from the indictment to Netanyahu individually over the course of the hearings, said that he would not gamble with the life of the prime minister.
"We've gotten to the situation that the indictment is fundamentally falling apart," Hadad said in a statement.
According to the prime minister's spokesperson, Netanyahu requested to address the court directly but was refused.
"I am amazed," Netanyahu said in a statement.
Important facts
- The defense is set to present its case 4.5 years after the prosecution began theirs and 7 years after investigations began
- There are three main cases: Case 1000 (Illegal Gifts), 2000 (attempted Media Bribery - Yediot Aharonot-Israel Hayom) and 4000 (Media Bribery Walla-Bezeq)
- The Jerusalem District Court has rejected three requests for postponement by the PM, who delayed initially from the summer until December 2 due to the war.