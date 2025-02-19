Netanyahu at trial: Allegations are based on 'guilt by association'

During his Wednesday corruption trial testimony, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that the allegations against him were based on "guilt by association."

Netanyahu made the remark in relation to the exhibition of a Walla article about an electrician who was a Likud Party member and was working on the prime minister's Balfour residence amid controversy about the use of public funds for the renovation project.

Netanyahu said that the electrician's only fault was being affiliated with his political party, much in the same way he had been persecuted by the prosecution.