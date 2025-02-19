Netanyahu at trial: Allegations are based on 'guilt by association'
Netanyahu says allegations against him are based on 'guilt by association'
During his Wednesday corruption trial testimony, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that the allegations against him were based on "guilt by association."
Netanyahu made the remark in relation to the exhibition of a Walla article about an electrician who was a Likud Party member and was working on the prime minister's Balfour residence amid controversy about the use of public funds for the renovation project.
Netanyahu said that the electrician's only fault was being affiliated with his political party, much in the same way he had been persecuted by the prosecution.
Defense presents what it says is 'negative' Walla news coverage
To discredit the idea that there was a media bribery scheme between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Walla, at the Israeli leader's Wednesday corruption trial testimony, the defense continued to present what it characterized as the outlet's negative news coverage of the Israeli leader.
Defense Attorney Amit Haddad presented a series of articles regarding the controversy surrounding the use of public funds for the renovations of the prime ministerial Balfour residence.
Netanyahu's corruption trial testimony begins in Tel Aviv
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial testimony began anew on Wednesday at the Tel Aviv District Courthouse, half an hour earlier than usual.
Netanyahu's 11th day of testimony set to begin in Tel Aviv
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s eleventh corruption trial testimony is set to begin at the Tel Aviv District Courthouse on Wednesday morning.
The previous hearing was held on Monday, with the Tuesday hearing being canceled due to state security issues.
Important facts
- The defense is set to present its case 4.5 years after the prosecution began theirs and 7 years after investigations began
- There are three main cases: Case 1000 (Illegal Gifts), 2000 (attempted Media Bribery - Yediot Aharonot-Israel Hayom) and 4000 (Media Bribery Walla-Bezeq)
- The Jerusalem District Court has rejected three requests for postponement by the PM, who delayed initially from the summer until December 2 due to the war.