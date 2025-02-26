13th day of Netanyahu corruption trial testimony begins in Tel Aviv

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's suggestion to hold a minute of silence for slain hostages Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas during his 13th corruption trial testimony on Wednesday was rejected by Judge Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman.

"Today, as we accompany Shiri Bibas and her two young children, Ariel and Kfir, on their final journey, I believe it is appropriate for us to stand for a moment of silence," Netanyahu said.

"We all remember. We will now continue with the testimony," the judge said.



