13th day of Netanyahu corruption trial testimony begins in Tel Aviv
Judge rejects Netanyahu's suggestion to hold minute of silence for Bibas family
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's suggestion to hold a minute of silence for slain hostages Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas during his 13th corruption trial testimony on Wednesday was rejected by Judge Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman.
"Today, as we accompany Shiri Bibas and her two young children, Ariel and Kfir, on their final journey, I believe it is appropriate for us to stand for a moment of silence," Netanyahu said.
"We all remember. We will now continue with the testimony," the judge said.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s thirteenth corruption trial testimony began on Wednesday morning.
The Wednesday testimony is the second hearing this week, with the Tuesday hearing being canceled due to state security issues.
The sessions are continuing under a push for the judges to limit the number of hearings and the defense’s call to shift the weekly schedule to two hearings a week.
Important facts
- The defense is set to present its case 4.5 years after the prosecution began theirs and 7 years after investigations began
- There are three main cases: Case 1000 (Illegal Gifts), 2000 (attempted Media Bribery - Yediot Aharonot-Israel Hayom) and 4000 (Media Bribery Walla-Bezeq)
- The Jerusalem District Court has rejected three requests for postponement by the PM, who delayed initially from the summer until December 2 due to the war.