Case 2000 hearings begin, Yediot owner Mozes in audience

The defense testimony hearings in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s criminal trial moved to Case 2000 in the Tel Aviv District Court on Tuesday, the last of the three cases against him.

In Case 2000, or the "Netanyahu-Mozes Affair," Netanyahu was investigated for his relationship around 2017 with the owner of Yedioth Ahronoth, Arnon “Noni” Mozes. Allegedly, Mozes offered Netanyahu better coverage for himself and his family in the publication, along with opposite coverage for his political opponents. Allegedly, in exchange, Netanyahu used his position of power to advance legislation that would levy restrictions on competitor Israel Hayom, owned by the family of the late Sheldon Adelson.

Netanyahu was indicted by the prosecution for fraud and breach of trust, while Mozes was indicted for offering a bribe.

To undercut this accusation, the prosecution would need to show that the coverage given by Yedioth was negative not positive - similar to what it did in Case 4000 with similar circumstances to Walla.

“You only need to look at the headlines” to understand that the coverage wasn't outstandingly positive, Netanyahu said on Tuesday.

He added that he spoke to many CEOs at that time, and reiterated what he had said before on the stand, that his interest was in varying the journalistic stances that exist in Israel, which had always remained a staunch interest for him.

Netanyahu decried the lack of media diversity that exists today even.

Mozes was in attendance in the court on Tuesday.

“This is an absurd construction,” Netanyahu said of his alleged push to advance legislation against Israel Hayom.